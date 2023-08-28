The Joplin Eagles softball team rode the strength of aggressive base running and 13 combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to notch a come-from-behind, 14-4 run-rule win in their home opener against Kickapoo on Monday at Joplin High School.
Kickapoo (1-1) got out to a 4-1 lead, scoring one run each in the first four innings. Joplin's first run came in the bottom of the third inning, when Bailey Ledford legged out a single that plated pinch runner Carlie Howard, who scored after back-to back steals of second and third.
The Eagles (3-2) took the lead courtesy of a seven-run fifth inning that saw the speedy sophomore Howard steal consecutive bases for the second time in as many appearances. She later scored on a dropped pitch to make it 4-2. Senior Maria Loum also scored on a hustle play at home and brought Joplin within one run at 4-3.
Howard talked about her role in the Eagle offense.
"I think I have a special role," Howard said. "It's not a role that a lot of people have. I'm fast and that's my talent, so I get to help this team in a little different way."
Coach Brandon Schneider talked about Loum's hustle on the play as well as Howard's role in the offense.
"Carlie Howard is a speed demon," Joplin Head Coach Brenden Schneider said. "She just gets after it on the bases. She ran for us so much last year as a freshman, and I put her in a lot of spots last year where she was in a really difficult situation and most of the time she succeeded. When she didn't, she found a way to learn from it, so I'm super proud of her. She's somebody that, moving forward, will make a impact in the outfield for us at some point. It is all gas, no brakes with her. She just goes, goes, goes, and she's such an intuitive runner that sees the play before it happens."
Schneider also praised Loum and her effort to bring the Eagles back to within a run after scoring on a throw that caromed off the backstop.
"How about that Maria Loum?" Schneider said. "I think that was really the turning point of the game. We talk every single practice about how we will be tenacious on the base paths, and I think these girls have really taken to it."
Joplin took its first lead of the game (5-4) on a Jaedon Pankow 2-RBI double that scored Ledford and Abby Lowery in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Eagles padded their lead to 7-4 when senior Ashley Phillips hit a two-out, bases-loaded double to right center that brought Pankow and pinch runner Taylor Love across the plate. Senior Taryn Casey made it 8-4 after scoring on a passed ball.
The Eagle added six more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Ledford legged out a one-out single and stole second base before scoring on a Lowery single to right field. Pankow ballooned Joplin's lead to 11-4 with a two-run bomb over the deepest part of the centerfield wall that scored Lowery.
"I was just going to swing my hardest, and whatever I could do for my team, I was going to do it," Pankow said. "I guess it worked — in the best way."
Schneider also talked about his junior power hitter.
"Jaedon Pankow is just so much fun to watch," Schneider said. "She loves the pressure situations. She is as cool as the other side of the pillow, and that's what makes her so good."
For the second time in as many innings, Phillips came to the plate in a bases-loaded two-out situation and the senior came through again with an RBI single that scored Riley Kelly to make it 12-4. Loum plated the Eagles final two runs with a hard-hit ball through the pitcher's legs and into the outfield that scored Casey and Phillips.
Pankow talked about the team's mindset before its fifth-inning rally.
"We kept telling each other we're fine, that we have a lot of game left. Our biggest thing this year is finishing, so we came together and said, 'Let's finish this game the right way.' And we obviously did."
Up next for Joplin, a road game Wednesday at McDonald County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.