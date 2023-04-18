After a three-game losing streak, the Joplin Eagles girls soccer squad was looking to get back on the winning track, but that would not be the case as the Eagles fell 3-0 to visiting Republic on Tuesday night at Joplin High School.
After winning four straight and then dropping its next three matches, the Eagles dropped their fourth straight match on a windy night.
Neither team threatened a score until 24:10, when Republic's Kendra Phiri challenged Eagle goalkeeper Cielo Martinez in close, but Martinez was able to win that battle with a gutsy save.
Less than a minute later, Molly Blades punched one in for the Tigers, and Joplin was down 1-0 at 23:30. Republic stretched that lead to 2-0 with a Phiri goal close to the box.
At about the 8 minute mark, Phiri broke free for what looked like an easy goal, but the midfielder received the pass offsides. It looked again like Phiri might score at 4:10, but Jayla Hunter was able to catch up to Phiri and disrupt the score. Joplin went into halftime down 2-0.
"We were feeling like we would have more opportunities in the second half with the wind at our back," Joplin Head Coach Josh Thompson said. "We were optimistic the way the game was going. We thought we could get an early one in the second half and we would be able to get a little momentum going and turn the game around."
Joplin's Paisley Parker had a good look early in the second half, but her shot-on-frame bounced off the top right of the goal at 36:18. Joplin's Kadence Lawson had a shot at 24:58, but that try went a foot wide of the right side of the goal.
Martinez had another save in a one-on-one battle with Phiri, followed by another Phiri try that went over the top of the crossbar at 23:32. Phiri broke free again at 18:13 and this time found the back of the net to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
A diving save by Martinez prevented a 4-0 score at 16:31. Both Parker and Ava Foust had opportunities for the Eagles in the final minutes but were unable to convert.
Joplin (4-5) will look to get back to .500 on Thursday, when it hosts Ozark. Republic, which has survived a slew of early season injuries and a tough early schedule, improved to 5-7.
