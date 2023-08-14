The Joplin Eagles football team showcased its talents Saturday night in front of fans at Junge Field during the annual Red and White scrimmage.
In addition to providing fans a sneak peak at the 2023 Eagles, the scrimmage also offered Joplin yet another practice in preparation for its season opener Aug. 25 at Branson.
Fans were treated to a number of big plays, including a long bomb from senior quarterback Hobbs Gooch to senior receiver Aidan Sampson on the second play of the scrimmage. Freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams each displayed their talents, with two sets of 14 plays each. The varsity showcased a mix of run and pass plays — a precursor to what fans might see from this year's squad.
"With the guys we have — with a returning starting quarterback (Hobbs Gooch), an all-district running back (Quin Renfro) and returning most of our skilled players — we should be able to do both," Head Coach Curtis Jasper said. "We have two talented linemen (Dontrell Holt and tight end Whit Hafer) returning and we have to fill in the other three by figuring out where the pieces fit up front. We're still working on that, we're moving people around to see where they best fit. That's our challenge right now."
As the Eagles enter the 2023 season, there is surely a target on their backs after claiming the COC co-title with Nixa.
Jasper talked about being the "hunted" and not the "hunter."
"As the biggest school in the area and in the conference, I feel like we always get everybody's best shot and we are always kind of circled on everyone's schedule, so we have to be able to handle that and understand that," Jasper said.
Senior running back Renfro, a South Dakota State commit and one of three Division I commits on the roster, said his squad is prepared for anyone that comes after them.
"We always keep a chip on our shoulder," Renfro said. "I always feel like we're being overlooked no matter where we are at and what talent we have. I feel like every practice we bring that mentality."
Jasper also assessed his team's performance after the scrimmage.
"We got out of it without any injuries that I know of at this point," he said. "It's always the biggest factor at one of these things. I though it was fairly clean, so I liked that. It wasn't completely clean, we still have some little things we need to clean up — we need to get lined up quicker offensively and defensively, you can never tackle well enough. I'm really pleased with some of the things I saw on both sides of the ball," Jasper said. "I thought we did a good job of getting a lot of people to the ball defensively and I thought our execution at times was really good on offense. We're just going to work to find that consistency."
Renfro also shared his thoughts on Friday's scrimmage.
"I thought we looked really good," he said. "I was happy to see the defense getting a really good push and we were playing good as well. As a whole, we looked really good and I'm excited to see us play against another team."
The senior running back also gave fans something to look for as they watch the Eagles this season.
"We have a lot of guys that are overlooked right now that are definitely going to make a stand this year," Renfro said. "They have been kind of flying under the radar so far, so I'm excited to see them pop out above the clouds."
Holt, who has verbally committed to Iowa State, said his unit is coming together well and the scrimmage was an important part of indoctrinating younger players into the program.
"We got the younger people out today and they looked a lot better," Holt said. "Having them come out and get to play under the lights at Junge was good for them and for building good connections. We're really starting to roll."
Joining Holt on the line is University of Missouri commit Hafer, and after loosing several people on the offensive line to graduation last year, Holt said his unit is starting to gel.
"We do a lot of things on the o-line together," Holt said. " After losing so many last year, it's important to build those connections. If we don't all do our jobs, the whole thing will be messed up, so all five us have to do it right."
Holt also spoke about his thoughts on the program in general.
"We're a well-put together program, " Holt said. "We come here everyday to work and we have a good family base that has a good family in coaches that push us everyday to get better."
Jasper said he is excited about this year's squad and will work toward building depth in the roster and finding leaders. He said watching leaders mature and grow into their roles is one of the parts of his job he enjoys.
"Watching those guys find their leadership styles and how they are going to go about it, as a coach that's always fun watching that process play out," Jasper said.
On Friday, the Eagles host the JHS Football Jamboree with Webb City, Lamar and Seneca before their season opener on the road at Branson on Aug. 25.
"We start out week one with a Branson team that has a lot of returning starters and a coach that is starting his second year (Travis Hafner) so they are going to be a lot different ball club than what we saw week one last year," Jasper said.
After the Branson game, the Eagles return to Junge Field for a Thursday, Aug. 31 matchup against Willard.
