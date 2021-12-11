CARTHAGE, Mo. — Not all wins have to be pretty.
Bronson Schaake and his Joplin boys basketball team can vouch.
In a gritty back-and-forth championship game at the 75th annual Carthage Invitational on Saturday, the Eagles were forced to stave off Raymore-Peculiar in the final seconds to escape with a 42-39 victory at Carthage High School.
A full-court desperation shot by the Panthers at the final buzzer came close to forcing overtime but missed wide left, allowing Joplin to claim its first title at the Carthage tournament since 2017.
The triumph also lifted the Eagles to their first 5-0 start to a season since the 2017-18 campaign.
“It wasn’t the prettiest thing, but I think that was kind of what Ray-Pec was wanting to do,” Schaake said. “They do a good job of moving the ball for 30- or 40-second possessions. On the other end, they just kind of overloaded everything and kind of dared us to do something. It took us a while to figure out the gaps that were open, and luckily we made some plays when we needed to.”
Of course, the most pivotal plays were made at the end.
Joplin was nursing a one-point lead with under 20 seconds remaining when senior Bruce Wilbert collected a steal and delivered a well-placed outlet pass to junior Terrance Gibson for a transition layup, igniting a roar from the JHS crowd as the Eagles took a 40-37 lead.
“I wanted a dunk,” Schaake said of the play, smiling.
Ray-Pec, continuing its game-long trend, answered right back several seconds later with a layup by Ryker Nelson to cut it back to a one-point game with three seconds to play.
Joplin’s All Wright then received the ensuing inbounds pass and was fouled immediately to stop the clock at 2.1 seconds as All was sent to the free-throw line, where he calmly drained both freebies to push the Eagles’ advantage back up to three points.
Coming out of a timeout, an inbounds pass by the Panthers was intercepted by Wilbert. Ray-Pec was again forced to foul to stop the clock with less than a second remaining.
Wilbert misfired on both of his free-throw attempts, and a long rebound by Ray-Pec on the second miss led to the potential game-tying heave that appeared to be on the mark as it took flight before it fell harmlessly to the floor.
“That’s a good grinder for us to pull put like that,” Schaake said.
Both offenses struggled to find a groove in the early going. A pair of made triples by Myles Sutton gave Ray-Pec a 6-4 advantage late in the first quarter. But a basket on a drive in the paint by Renfro tied the game at 6-all with under a minute remaining in the period.
The Eagles found some momentum at the start of the second quarter as they went on a 6-0 spurt. The first bucket came on a mid-range jumper by Always Wright that gave Joplin its first lead since the early stages of the first period.
Following a cleanup basket by Renfro, Always Wright capped the run with a two-handed dunk in transition to put Joplin up 12-6, leading to a timeout by Ray-Pec with 5:23 to play in the opening half.
Joplin took its largest lead of the half, 17-10, after Always Wright cashed in a pair of free throws late in the period.
But the Panthers wound up delivering the last jab before intermission. Back-to-back triples by Holden Kephart and Sutton trimmed the Joplin lead to 17-16 to cap an overall low-scoring half of basketball.
“The first half until like the last two minutes we were fine, and then we lost track of guys and they hit two 3s to get back to within one,” Schaake said. “But I thought overall we played good defense. … We still guarded well, but it’s those last few seconds of a long possession that you have to clean up on.”
The third quarter saw seven lead changes, with the last occurring on a 3-pointer by Brantley Morris that have Joplin a 28-26 lead to start the fourth.
Ray-Pec led on two occasions in the final period, but a put-back basket by Always Wright with 1:22 to play marked the final go-ahead score of the game.
Always Wright led Joplin in scoring with 13 points, while Renfro added nine points, All Wright eight points and Gibson six points.
Tucker Miller and Sutton led the scoring for Ray-Pec with 10 and nine points, respectively.
Always Wright was named the tournament’s most valuable player at the conclusion of the game, while All Wright was also named to the all-tournament team.
Rounding out the all-tournament team honorees: Ray-Pec’s Jermain and Miller; Carthage’s Joel Pugh and Max Templeman; West Plains’ Sean Tinsley; Webb City’s Kaden Turner; Leavenworth’s Eddie McLaughlin; and Ft. Smith Southside’s Yazed Taforo.
The Eagles return to play on Friday to host Central (Springfield) in a regular-season game inside Kaminsky Gymnasium. Varsity tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
