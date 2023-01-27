The Joplin Esports Booster Club will host its inaugural fundraising tournament, Eagles L’air, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gym, 2104 Indiana Ave.
The tournament will benefit the new JHS esports team.
More than 100 competitors have signed up to play in the tournament, with proceeds to be split between prizes for winners and the JHS esports team. Teams from other high schools as well as Crowder College, Missouri Southern State University, Stephens College, Missouri State University and Wichita (Kansas) State University have registered to attend.
Professional esports players ApolloKage, Luma, Cannon Red and Bubblegum are also registered to attend with additional players coming from as far as St. Louis, Texas, South Dakota and South Carolina.
Competitors in the tournament will play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (SSBU), one of the top-grossing esports games currently in play.
There will be an $850 prize pool sponsored by area partners GameCo, Arvest Bank and The Technology Center.
Per Missouri State High School Activities Association rules, alternate prizes will be given to Missouri school-age students who meet guidelines.
“We were very excited to see the outpouring support from our community leaders, especially GameCo, which helped make this fundraiser a success,” Heather Pugh, president of the Joplin Esports Booster Club, said in a statement. “We plan to make this a semiannual event and expand even more next year so we can continue to help support the JHS esports team."
Esports is a multibillion-dollar industry that accounted for $16 million in college scholarships last year.
Joplin Schools is registered with the Missouri Organization of Scholastic Esports Federation, a nonprofit organization that manages regional and state play between Missouri high schools.
As with many new programs and activities, funding and community awareness are hurdles the Joplin Esports Booster Club members are working to alleviate.
"Eagles L’air is going to provide a huge boost to visibility and funding for the team,” JHS esports coach Ryan Burnside said in a statement. “I'm excited our esports students will be able to watch some of the best players out there compete, as well as compete against them."
Varsity SSBU team captain and JHS student Parker Williamson said in a statement, “Being a part of the JHS esports team has opened gateways to new friends and experiences which I thought impossible before. I’m honored to be able to help bring esports to JHS.”
Spectators are welcome to attend free of charge. Concessions will be available.
