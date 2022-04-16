PITTSBURG, Kan. — A walk-off double by Ethan Rhodes plated Grant O’Doherty for the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Pittsburg (Kansas) baseball team edged Joplin for a 2-1 triumph on Saturday at Jaycee Ballpark.
The Eagles (8-8) outhit the Purple Dragons 8-6 in the game and held a 1-0 lead at the end of the sixth inning, but Pittsburg closed with a run in the seventh and another in the ninth to steal the win in extras.
Joplin got on the scoreboard first in the top of the fifth when Kyler Stokes hit a grounder that was misplayed by Pittsburg at shortstop, which allowed Bodee Carlson to score from second. Carlson reached on a single earlier in the frame to set up the scoring opportunity.
The Dragons pulled even with the Eagles with two outs in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Cooper Hayden.
The Eagles were led at the plate by Justin McReynolds, who went 3 for 4 with a double. Reither finished 2 for 4, while Carlson, Brady Mails and Stokes logged one hit apiece.
Reither started for Joplin and surrendered one earned run and three hits while striking out five batters in 6 1/3 innings of work. McReynolds surrendered one earned run and three hits in two innings of relief.
Blaine Dunstan started for Pittsburg and allowed one unearned run and six hits while fanning four in five innings. Webb Fern tossed the final four innings and allowed just two hits.
Joplin returns to play on Tuesday to take on Carthage at 4:30 p.m. inside Carl Lewton Stadium in Carthage.
