NIXA, Mo. — Joplin senior quarterback Hobbs Gooch, junior rusher Quinton Renfro and the rest of Joplin High School football team didn’t even try to sugarcoat it.
“We started really shallow,” Gooch said. “Sometimes you come out and get into a trench. And we got ourselves into a big trench.”
“Overall,” Renfro said, “we had a lousy week of practice.”
They offered those words following a 49-35 loss to Nixa on Friday night, as Joplin fell behind 21-0 and couldn’t catch Ramone Greene, Jr., in a battle of Class 6 unbeatens.
Green scored six touchdowns, becoming a showstopper by rushing for 301 yards on 35 carries. He had TD runs of 21, 1, 3, 19, 9 and 41 yards after missing most of the season last year, including both matchups Joplin had won.
The 19-yard run was breathless, as he cut and zigged and zagged Barry Sanders-like. His 9-yard TD came after he ran into a clogged line, only to bounce backward, twirl and dart to the corner of the end zone. That one helped Nixa expand its advantage to 42-28 and proved to be enough on this night.
Well, until he added a 41-yard run, breaking two tackles along the way.
“The story of the game was Ramone Green,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “He was fantastic tonight. We didn’t really have an answer for him. So we’ll give credit there. Nixa’s a great team.”
But ...
“You can’t spot teams 21 points,” Jasper added. “And Nixa’s a great team.”
That’s what ate at Gooch and Renfro. Jasper acknowledged that practices this past week weren’t solid, with Thursday an exception.
To Green, it was a long time coming.
“It meant a lot,” Green said. “We knew this was important.”
Said Nixa coach John Perry, “He’s the best running back I’ve had in 29 years of coaching.”
Nixa took the opening series 73 yards in six plays. On its next series, Connor Knatcal threw a rainbow of a pass and hit Kael Combs in stride for a 50-yard score.
Unfortunately for Joplin, on its next possession, a low snap led to a fumble, recovered by Nixa at the Joplin 16. Green ran it four times and scored. It was 21-0 with 2:31 left in the opening quarter.
“We just weren’t as focused as we usually are,” Renfro said. “Basically, we had a talk on the sidelines — it’s either do or die. We’re either going to go out sad or bust them in the mouth.”
Joplin's decision to turn to smash-mouth football made it a game. Renfro broke off a 31-yard run, and Joplin then took advantage of Nixa missing a TD chance — a dropped pass — and a missed field goal.
Gooch capped an 80-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run. And, despite Nixa responding with a TD, Joplin answered, feeding Drew Van Gilder and Renfro for another 80-yard TD drive. Gooch found Terrance Gibson on a crossing pattern for a 27-yard score.
It was 28-21 entering halftime.
However, Joplin kept playing catch-up. On its first drive of the second half, it reached the Nixa 27, bt a batted-down pass on fourth down gave Nixa the ball back. Green then peeled off his 19-yard run six plays later.
Looking back, it might have been a much different finish if a 77-yard TD pass from Gooch to Gibson wasn't wiped out by a holding penalty.
That was early in the fourth quarter. Joplin did score on the drive, but not until 5:57 remained. Green and Nixa had an answer for that, too.
“We came back and rallied in the second quarter, and if we had done that from the start, honestly, this would have been a much different game,” Gooch said.
