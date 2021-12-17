SENECA, Mo. — The Joplin girls basketball team jumped out to a 17-11 lead and held a one-point advantage at halftime but ended up falling to Seneca 55-46 on Friday night at Seneca High School.
The Indians (5-2) outscored the Eagles (5-4) in each of the final three quarters, posting a a 14-9 advantage in the second, 11-10 advantage in the third and 19-10 advantage in the fourth.
"We got beat by a good Seneca team," Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. "The girls played hard all night, but as the game progressed, Seneca made great adjustments and I did not. I have to do a better job of putting our girls in position to close out games. Hats off to the Seneca coaches and players for having a great game plan and sticking to it. I have to do a better jobs of preparing and game planning, especially after having a full week of practice."
Joplin had three players score in double figures, with Emma Floyd leading the way with 12 points, while Brooke Nice and Ella Hafer added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Nice led the team in 3-point makes with three.
For Seneca, Aaliyah Grotjohn poured in a game-high 27 points while her sister, Hazley Grotjohn, chipped in 12 points.
Joplin plays at Chillicothe at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
