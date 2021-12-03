CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Joplin girls swim team put together a strong showing in its first meet of the season, coming away with three runner-up and five third-place finishes on Thursday at the Carthage Lady Tigers Relays.
“This meet is a fun one because every event is a relay and the new athletes aren’t quite as nervous learning the sequence of how a meet operates,” Joplin head coach Juliana Hughes said.
“I’m excited to get the year started on such a positive note. Many of the girls swam their fastest times tonight based on their split. They will only progress from there, too.”
The Eagles, with nine returners as well as 11 newcomers this season, placed second in the 200 backstroke relay, the 600 freestyle relay and the 400 individual medley relay.
Sophia Schwartz, Brooklyn Hiller, Lily Rakes and Mairi Beranek teamed up in the 200 backstroke and recorded a finishing time of two minutes, 28 seconds. The Carthage relay team of Joey Hettinger, Alexis Fosdick, Anne Kennedy and Ava Lacey won the event with a 2:24.
In the 600 freestyle, the Carthage team of Madison Riley, Lacey and Cassidy Smith placed first with a time of 7:31, while the Joplin team of Schwartz, Hiller and Megan Walser came in second at 8:07.
The 400 individual medley saw Thomas Jefferson’s Jenna Trimble, Emalee Ro, Sarah Mueller and Natalie Carroll best the first with a finishing time of 5:09. Taegen Smith, Rakes, Allie Lawrence and Emma Langer finished second for the Eagles at 5:28.
Thomas Jefferson (Mueller, Ro, Trimble, Carroll) and Carthage (Cassidy Smith, Reese Lee, Elena Wright, Caroll) finished first and second, respectively, in the 200 breast relay with times of 2:33 and 2:37. Joplin (Smith, Hiller, Rakes, Langer) came in third at 2:53.
The Cavaliers team of Mueller, Ro, Trimble and Carroll also won the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:57, which bested runner-up Nevada by less than a second. Joplin’s Scwartz, Walser, Lawrence and Langer came in third at 1:58.
Lebanon picked up a win in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:10. Carthage (Alexis Fosdick, Victoria Martinez, Sydney Parks, Wright) came in second at 6:16 while Joplin (Lawrence, Beranek, Walser, Rakes) was third at 6:25.
Nevada won the with a time of 2:16, which edged second-place Thomas Jefferson (Carroll, Ro, Mueller, Trimble) by three tenths of a second. Joplin (Beranek, Smith, Lawrence, Langer) placed third.
The 400 freestyle saw Lebanon take first place with a 5:05. Carthage (Hettinger, Charity Fultz, Madelyn Kennedy, Lee) and Joplin (Avery Bermudez, Izzy Zamanzadeh, Lanee Goodwin, Abby Hembree) placed second and third, respectively.
Carthage also picked up wins in the 400 medley and 200 fly.
