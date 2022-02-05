NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa girls basketball team jumped out to a 10-4 lead and never looked back en route to a 63-36 win over Joplin on Saturday at Nixa High School.
Nixa led 27-16 at halftime before outscoring Joplin 36-20 in the second half.
Joplin (10-10) had two players score in double figures in Brooke Nice and Ella Hafer, who tallied 18 and 12 points, respectively. Emma Floyd added four points and Brynn Driver chipped in two.
Macie Conway poured in a game-high 30 points for Nixa, while Rhi Gibbons tallied 11 points.
Joplin plays host to Ozark on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
