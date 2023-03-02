CRAPPIE CLINIC
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
Where: Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, Springfield.
Details: This workshop will cover crappie fishing methods and equipment, including: doodle socking, spider rigging, dock fishing, using live bait, jigging, patterns and techniques for each season, how to fish a brush pile, how to fish standing timber, and use of modern electronics. It also will cover current regulations with an emphasis on Lake Pomme De Terre, Stockton, Table Rock and Fellows Lake in Springfield.
Go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189701 for details and to register.
