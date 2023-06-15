Firefly event
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 16.
Where: Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Drive, south of Joplin.
Details: Children can learn all about these beetles and make a special firefly jar to take home after catching fireflies on the lawn at the conservation Area. Bring a flashlight. Program ages 5 and up. For information, call 417-629-3434.
Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login?return Url=%2FEvent%2FRegister% 3FEventId%3D192304.
Ruby Jack Jamboree
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Oronogo City Park, 188 N. Bryan Road, just behind Oronogo City Hall and only a few hundred yards from the Ruby Jack Trail.
Details: The Joplin Trails Coalition will hold its Ruby Jack Jamboree, which will include a 5K run that will start at the Grant Street trailhead at 10 a.m. Bikes and walkers can start at that time. Because runners will head west, the group recommends that others head east.
JTC also has hired three bands to perform.
Refreshments will be available at the park. There also will be opportunities to sign up or renew JTC memberships.
For information about events, work days and more, go to joplintrailscoalition.org/ contribute.
DU fundraiser
The Joplin chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold its Joplin BBQ, Beer and Bingo event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Twin Groves Event Center, 12167 Missouri Highway 43.
The cost is $25 per person. That includes a pulled pork dinner, a dessert and three drink tickets.
Bingo cards will cost $25, or three for $50.
There will be 10 games with 10 firearms being awarded.
The event is a fundraiser to raise money for wetlands, clean water and waterfowl habitat.
The Joplin chapter of Ducks Unlimited was among the groups that have supported the ongoing renovation of the 8,635-acre Schell-Osage Conservation Area in Vernon and St. Clair counties.
