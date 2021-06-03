Joplin Globe Outdoor Page pick for the coming week: Learn to canoe with Introduction to Canoe and Kayak classes, 5:30-6:30 p.m. and again from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Kellogg Lake, Carthage. Registration required at http://mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 888-283-0364. Children ages 7 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather and prepare to get wet.
Bonus Pick: Ozark National Scenic Riverways, in partnership with Missouri State Parks, the Ozark Riverways Foundation and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, will be offering free paddling clinics and guided trips on the upper Current River on Sundays this summer.
Paddling skills clinics will be conducted on June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25, and Aug. 1 and 15. Participants will need to provide their own Type III personal flotation device (PFD) and lunch. Paddles and vessels will be provided. Paddlers will meet at Current River State Park at 10 a.m. for one hour of dry land basic skills, followed by instruction and paddling practice on the lower lake. Topics to be covered include canoe and kayak equipment, rescue techniques, basic paddle strokes and maneuvers, and river safety. Upon successful completion of the morning skills lesson, students may continue instruction on the river in the afternoon, paddling approximately four miles from Current River State Park to Round Spring. Space for these clinics is limited, so pre-registration is required.
Rangers will lead guided floats on June 20, July 18 and Aug. 15. These guided river tours will begin at Pulltite at approximately 9 a.m. and are expected to conclude about 3 p.m. at Round Spring. A shuttle will be provided, but participants will need to provide their own vessel, paddle, and Type III PFD. Space is limited and reservations are required.
Instructors and river guides for these activities are certified by the American Canoe Association.
