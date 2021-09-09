Astronomy Nights returns to Hobbs State Park on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The park east of Rogers, Arkansas, has partnered with the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society to present programs with a classroom setting followed by night sky viewings. The Sugar Creek astronomers bring several high-powered telescopes to the park through which the public can view celestial features.
Because of COVID-19, these astronomy programs had been curtailed, but the new Hobbs State Park Outdoor Education Pavilion will allow the programs to return. However, the visitor center will not be open during the astronomy programs. The pavilion has year-round restroom facilities.
On Sept. 11, Jupiter and Saturn will be rising in the east as the first-quarter moon sinks into the west at sunset. The summer Milky Way will be well positioned high in the eastern sky, as will the Andromeda galaxy, which should be visible to the naked eye.
Bring a flashlight, covered with a red cloth or red balloon, binoculars and/or a telescope and folding chairs.
The classroom part of the program runs from 7-8 p.m., followed by night-sky viewing from 8-10 p.m.
Information: Hobbs State Park: 479-789-5000
