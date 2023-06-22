JUNE 23-25:
Great American Campout
When: All weekend.
Where: Pitch a tent in your backyard, or visit one of the region’s state and national parks
Details: The event sponsored by the National Wildlife Federation the fourth weekend in June encourages children and families to campout, anywhere from their backyard to a favorite state or national park. Need a recommendation? Try Tyler Bend, a fully developed campground on the Buffalo National River in Arkansas. It has amenities, but there is a fee for camping.
From 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, there will be a night sky viewing program at the Tyler Bend Visitor Center. There will be a hike to the preserved Collier homestead and also to a nearby river overlook beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. There also will be other activities that weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.