CASSVILLE, Mo. — Roaring River State Park will have its annual Kids Free Fishing Day on Saturday, followed by a movie under the stars on Saturday evening.
During the day, children ages 15 and younger have the opportunity to fish all day for free. A section of the river will be specially designated for them. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Children are encouraged to bring their own fishing pole and equipment. Some lunker trout will even be released in that area. There will be volunteers present to help. Parents/guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the helper and the child may be used at any time.
Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
There will be several different programs and activities available throughout the day for children and adults. Programs will include fish cooking, fish casting, fly fishing, knot tying, fly tying, watersheds, furs and skulls, live snakes, a hatchery tour and more.
Programs are subject to change depending on staffing and weather. There will be live bluegrass bands playing periodically throughout the day.
Children who attend three of these programs will be entered for a drawing held at 5 p.m. that day. Children must be present to win. Programs are open to the whole family, but only children are allowed to be entered for the drawing.
At 8:30 p.m., the Barry County Library will hold the last of its outdoor movie events of the summer, with a portable movie screen and projector. The Saturday night movie will be "Journey to the Center of the Earth."
All movie events will take place on the hill directly above the park store. Parking is available at the park store and across the highway at the River Shelter.
