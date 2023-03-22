ASTRONOMY NIGHT
When: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas, at the visitor center.
Details: Event begins in indoor Discovery Classroom to preview the night sky, discuss night photography and astrophotography. Outdoor viewing begins at 8:30 p.m. with club members using their telescopes to assist in viewing the moon, planets, star clusters, a nebula, and possibly a meteor shower.
Please bring a flashlight covered with a red cloth or red balloon, binoculars and/or telescope, folding chair and a star chart if you have one.
For information, call 479-789-5000.
Now, get out more often!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.