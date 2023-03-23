TURKEY HUNTING BASICS
When: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25.
Where: Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, in Ash Grove.
Details: Learn from experienced instructors about turkey habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment and game care. Also covered are calling, proper setup, shotgun ballistics, and more.
All registrants must be at least 11 years old. Go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login?returnUrl= %2FEvent%2FRegister%3FEventId% 3D189462, or call 417-742-4361 for information.
