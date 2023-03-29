Women’s Hike
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin.
Details: Explore the Wildcat trail system. This will be about a 4-mile hike with some rugged terrain. Wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring a water bottle. Meet at the gazebo on the west side of the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. This program is for women only, ages 14-adult. Girls 14-17 accompanied by an adult female are welcome. For information, call 417-629-3434, and to register, go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191130.
