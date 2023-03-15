BIRDING BOOT CAMP
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19.
Where: Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
Details: This is for beginners and experienced birders alike, with a number of activities over the weekend. Topics include bird identification, songs, migration and how to help scientists around the world protect birds. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to register, call the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742.
