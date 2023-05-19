Kids Free Fishing Day
When: 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Where: Roaring River State Park near Cassville.
Details: Everyone 15 and younger will be able to get tags for free that day. A section of the river will be designated for youth throughout the day. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the helper and the child may be used at any time. Volunteers will be present to help. A free lunch of hot dogs, chips and drink will be provided by the park concessionaire in the lower section of the CCC Lodge.
For more information, call the hatchery at 417-847-2430 or park store at 417-847-4971.
Wildflower Walk
When: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 20.
Where: Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines.
Details: Join a park naturalist at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center for a walk among native prairie and learn more about the prairie ecosystem. Participants should dress for a hike across the prairie in May weather. Long pants, water, insect repellent, sunscreen and sturdy shoes are recommended.
The hike will last about two hours and cover approximately 2 miles. Bison graze freely in the park. For more information and to register, call 417-843-6711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.