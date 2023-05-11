Fishing at Chesapeake
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
Where: Chesapeake Fish Hatchery, east of Mount Vernon.
Details: Learn how to use lures, bait hooks and cast. Participants will then try to catch bluegill and bass in the stocked fishing pond. Bring a water bottle, a hat and a fishing permit if you are 16 years of age or older. Equipment, bait, insect repellent, sunscreen, drinking water and lunch will be provided. This event is organized by the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Springfield Nature Center. Make arrangements to meet them at the hatchery when you reserve your spot. For more information, and to reserve spots, call 417-888-4237, or go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login?returnUrl=%2F Event%2FRegister%3FEventId%3D191937.
