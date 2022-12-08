Andy Ostmeyer: Numerous owl events scheduled in coming weeks

Short-eared owl in flight 

Courtesy | Missouri Department of Conservation, Noppadol Paothong

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a short-eared owl hike from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Shawnee Trail Conservation Area, SW 50th Road, in Barton County. (From Mindenmines, take Missouri Highway 160 east, then Route M south 1 mile to the area.)

Short-eared owls are often seen flying low over native grasslands in search of food.

Dress for the weather for this easy-rated hike.

Call 417-629-3434 for more information and to reserve a spot. 

