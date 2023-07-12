July 18: Creek Crawl
When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive. Meet at the gazebo west of the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.
Details: Dive below the water’s surface and discover what aquatic creatures are hidden in Ozark creeks and what role they play. For information, call 417-629-3434. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login? returnUrl=%2FEvent%2FRegister% 3FEventId%3D193125.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.