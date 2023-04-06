061920 Devil's Den

Cyclists can ride behind Yellow Rock Falls at Devil’s Den State Park in Northwest Arkansas. The park holds the Ozark Mountain Bike Fest in April.

Ozark Mountain Bike Fest

What: Ozark Mountain Bike Fest.

When: Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9.

Where: Devil’s Den State Park, south of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Meet at Fossil Flats Trailhead

Details: Join park staff for rides on bike trails throughout the popular park. Trails may be muddy. Helmets are required and yield to foot and horse traffic. For information, call the park at 479-761-3325.

Backpacking 101

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Where: Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, 20201 East Arkansas Highway 12, east of Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center.

Details: Prepare for hiking and backpacking this spring, with the focus of this seminar on gear essentials, best practices and more, with the session led by a park interpreter. Other topics include loading a pack, pitching a tent, waste disposal and leave-no-trace principles. For details, call 479-789-5000.

