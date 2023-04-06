Ozark Mountain Bike Fest
What: Ozark Mountain Bike Fest.
When: Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9.
Where: Devil’s Den State Park, south of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Meet at Fossil Flats Trailhead
Details: Join park staff for rides on bike trails throughout the popular park. Trails may be muddy. Helmets are required and yield to foot and horse traffic. For information, call the park at 479-761-3325.
Backpacking 101
When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Where: Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, 20201 East Arkansas Highway 12, east of Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center.
Details: Prepare for hiking and backpacking this spring, with the focus of this seminar on gear essentials, best practices and more, with the session led by a park interpreter. Other topics include loading a pack, pitching a tent, waste disposal and leave-no-trace principles. For details, call 479-789-5000.
