Astronomy Night at Hobbs State Park
• When: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
• Where: Start in the Discovery Room at the Visitor Center for Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas. Then head outdoors.
• Details: Sugar Creek Astronomical Society President Bill Murphy will begin with a program followed by the outdoor viewing session, weather permitting, through high-quality telescopes provided and staffed by group members. Expect to view some constellations, a star cluster, a nebula and distant galaxies. Bring a flashlight covered with a red cloth or red balloon, binoculars and/or telescope, folding chair and a star chart if you have one. For information, call the park at 479-789-5000.
