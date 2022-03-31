CASSVILLE, Mo. — There will be a free Wildflower Workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Roaring River State Park.
This workshop will be an educational study of native wildflowers in various habitats found throughout the park. Park rangers will discuss basics in identification and then move into historical and medicinal uses, as well as wild edibles.
Expect to hike along several park trails during the workshop. The event will begin at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water and a camera and wear sturdy shoes and insect repellent.
Registration is required for this workshop. Those interested can get more information or register for this program by calling the nature center at 417-847-3742.
