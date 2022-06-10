This is free fishing weekend in Missouri and Arkansas. It begins at noon today in Arkansas, and runs Saturday and Sunday in Missouri and Arkansas.
Missouri residents and nonresidents can fish without state permits. Anglers who fish the trout parks on free fishing weekend will not be required to purchase a daily tag. All other fishing regulations remain in effect.
Arkansas residents and non residents also can fish without a permit or trout permits.
