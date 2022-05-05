...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following
areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri,
including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden,
Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory,
Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller,
Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St.
Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are
running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop. Never drive into water
covering the roadway. Turn around, don't drown!
&&
