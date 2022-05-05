070915 bison

One hundred and thirty bison live in Prairie State Park. These animals are members of the wild tribe of bison, descendants of herds at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota and Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge in Nebraska, places considered to have herds as close as possible to wild bison.

 Credit | Scott Myers, Missouri DNR

Prairie State Park will have a guided bison hike starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7. It begins at the park's Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center.

Visitors should be prepared for at least a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Because park officials won’t know the location of the bison until the morning of the event, bring water and snacks and dress for the weather.

Registration for this event is required, and there is a limit of 25 participants. Call 417-843-6711 to register.

