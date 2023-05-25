Civil War cycling
When: Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 27-29.
Where: Civil War battlefields.
Details: Load up your bike and head to some of the western Civil War battlefields. For one thing, it’s safe. Cars are usually going slow, and often the tour roads are one-way. For another, you see a lot more by bike than by car on the tour roads and feel more connected to the place.
Vicksburg National Military Park has many dramatic monuments, including the Missouri State Memorial, which is 42-feet high, in honor of the 42 Missouri units that fought there. It is dedicated to soldiers from both sides, and sits at the exact spot where Missouri Union troops and Confederates met in combat.
Shiloh National Military Park, which is one of the largest battlefields in the National Park System, is another great ride. Again, plan on a full day.
Closer to home, Pea Ridge National Military Park, near Pea Ridge, Arkansas, and Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, near Republic, are some of the most intact, best preserved battlefields from the Civil War.Each can be ridden in a few hours, depending on stops and time at the museums.
Memorial Day weekend is a great time to visit the battlefields, to honor those who served, fought and died there, and to get a better understanding of our nation’s at-times difficult history.
Hiking Hercules Glade
When: 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 26
Where: Hercules Glade Wilderness Area, in Taney County. This hike begins at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, and then carpool to the trailhead. Make arrangements when making reservations.
Details: This is a 6.5-mile hike in the 12,413-acre wilderness area in the Mark Twain National Forest. It is rated difficult. Bring food, water and dress for the weather. For information or to make a reservation, call 417-888-4237, or go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login?returnUrl=%2F Event%2FRegister%3FEventId%3D191941.
