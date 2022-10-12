This is another cycling weekend, and this time the destination is the Razorback Greenway in Northwest Arkansas.
It passes through Crystal Bridges, which has its “We the People” exhibit through January, featuring a rare, original print of the U.S. Constitution, and other early American documents.
Learn more and get your free tickets at crystalbridges.org.
(See great outdoor art as well, like Maya Lin's sculpture Silver Upper White River, a made-to-scale image of the White River basin, as well as art by John James Audubon and others.
This weekend was picked for the Razorback because it will be a great time to check out the annual ArkanSalsa Fest in downtown Springdale, along the trail.
My wife and I stumbled into this last year while riding, and it was a mix of great costumes, great dancers, great food and more. Details can be found at https://www.onecommunityar.org/en/arkansalsa
Another great reason to go? The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, also on the trail. It is showcasing the beauty of the Buffalo National River and those who advocated for its preservation on its 50th anniversary. The exhibits includes 24 photos, 22 of them taken for Ken Smith’s 1965 exploration of the Buffalo River watershed, as well as some of his personal items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.