Wild Edibles
When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Where: Stockton State Park, 19100 S. Highway 215, Dadeville.
Details: In celebration of Earth Day, join park staff at the amphitheater in the East Campground for a study of wild edibles that can be found within Stockton State Park and discuss different uses of these edible plants, from jellies to fried mushrooms. For details, call 417-276-4259.
Wildflower Hike
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22.
Where: Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines.
Details: Join a park naturalist at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center for a walk among green prairie grasses and wildflowers and learn more about the prairie ecosystem. Participants should dress for the weather and wear long pants. Bring water, insect repellent and sunscreen. The hike will cover about 2 miles. For information, call the park at 417-843-6711.
