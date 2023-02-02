The return of warm weather is welcome. So let's get out this weekend. There are a couple of events worth your weekend.
Bison Hike
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Where: Prairie State Park, north of Mindenmines at 128 NW 150th Lane.
Details: Hikes should be prepared for at least a 2-mile hike over uneven prairie terrain in winter conditions. Dress for the weather.
Information and registration: 417-843-6711.
Short-eared Owl Hike
When: 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Where: Shawnee Trail Conservation Area in Barton County on SW 50th Road.
Details: Winter in Missouri means short-eared owls may be seen flying low over native grasslands in search of mice, rabbits and other small mammals. This is an easy hike, but dress for the weather. This 3,635-acre conservation area is mostly cropland and grassland with some native prairie plus wetlands, old fields and pasture.
Information and registration: 417-629-3423.
