Owl Prowl
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
Where: Walter Woods Conservation Area, south of Joplin at 7129 Dutch Elm Drive.
Details: Nesting season comes early for owls, and they’re active this time of year. Learn about the five senses of owls and take a short walk or prowl to listen for Missouri owls.
Information and registration: 417-629-3423.
Night Sky viewing
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Where: George Washington Carver National Monument, near Diamond.
Details: Come and learn about celestial navigation, star stories and the effects of light pollution. This program includes an outside constellation tour. It will be canceled in inclement weather.
Information: 417-325-4151.
