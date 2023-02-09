Andy Ostmeyer: February a great time for owl prowls

February is a great time of year to hear barred owls in Missouri's woods.Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation.

Owl Prowl

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Where: Walter Woods Conservation Area, south of Joplin at 7129 Dutch Elm Drive.

Details: Nesting season comes early for owls, and they’re active this time of year. Learn about the five senses of owls and take a short walk or prowl to listen for Missouri owls.

Information and registration: 417-629-3423.

Night Sky viewing

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Where: George Washington Carver National Monument, near Diamond.

Details: Come and learn about celestial navigation, star stories and the effects of light pollution. This program includes an outside constellation tour. It will be canceled in inclement weather.

Information: 417-325-4151.

