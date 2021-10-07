Maple Leaf Bicycle Tour
When: Saturday, Oct. 9, starts at 8 a.m.
Where: Ride begins at Kellogg Lake, and there are multiple ride options available, ranging from 15 to 100 miles.
Details: This is an important fundraiser for the Joplin Trails Coalition. Online registration has closed, but in-person registration continues Friday at Bicycle Specialists in Webb City.
Learn more at www.joplintrailscoalition.org/maple-leaf-bicycle-tour.
