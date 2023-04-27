Sunshine and great weather for hiking and cycling are forecast for this weekend. Try these events:
Roaring River Hiking
When: All day, Saturday or Sunday, April 29-30.
Where: Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville.
Details: The many trails at Roaring River State Park south of Cassville are each relatively short, but you can connect them and make a day of it.
Start at Devil’s Kitchen Trail, across from the old lodge, and when done there, grab the connecting River Trail, which will take you over to the park’s nature center. There, you can jump on the Firetower Trail and complete the horseshoe, or jump off on a connector and end up back at the hatchery, not far from from the old lodge.
Doing all three of these trails creates 6 to 7 miles of hiking, while also leaving enough time to fish before and after you hit the hike.
Razorback Riding
When: All day, Saturday or Sunday, April 29-30.
Where: Northwest Arkansas.
Details: Spend the weekend exploring the nearly 40-mile Razorback, which connects museums, historic sites, communities and restaurants from Bella Vista to Fayetteville, Arkansas.
