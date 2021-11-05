The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will set up at Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area in Northwest Arkansas on Saturday with a program on night-sky viewing and another on choosing the right telescope for viewing. According to park officials, Neptune will be rising, Jupiter and Saturn will be bright, Venus will be in the southwest at sunset, and the group will attempt to find Pluto in the southern sky. The group also will search for Messier objects, named for a French astronomer who cataloged 110 faint-light, deep-sky images. Participants are asked to bring a flashlight covered with a red cloth or red balloon, binoculars or telescope if they have one, folding chairs and a star chart if they have one. The lecture runs from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at the Outdoor Education Pavilion next to the visitor center. Hobbs State Park is east of Rogers, Arkansas. Night-sky viewing runs from 6:45 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Information: Hobbs State Park, 479-789-5000.
