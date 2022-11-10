Three minor meteor showers will occur during a sky viewing program on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.
The Andromedids, Northern Taurids and Southern Taurids will be visible on this date.
Saturn and Jupiter also will be visible through high-quality telescopes provided to the park by the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society.
The program will start at 4:30 p.m. with an informative talk about light pollution and its impact on night sky viewing. Night sky viewing will begin at 5:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring the following if they have it: a flashlight with a red cloth or red balloon cover, binoculars and/or a telescope, a folding chair (one per person) and a star chart.
For more information about the event, contact Steve Chyrchel at steve.chyrchel@arkansas.gov or call 479-789-5000.
