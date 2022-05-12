Kid’s Fishing Day is Saturday at Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
Youth ages 15 and younger have the opportunity to fish all day for free. There will be nature activities, bluegrass music and a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and drink will be provided by the park concessionaire in the lower section of the CCC Lodge.
Youth 15 and younger will be able to get tags from the park store for free the day of the event. One section of the river, from the first low-water crossing up toward the hatchery, will be specially designated for youth to fish in all day long. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area.
Some lunker trout will even be released for the youth to try and catch. Volunteers will be present to help in any way possible. Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the helper and the kid may be used at any time.
Fishing hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. in May.
This is a joint event held with Missouri Department of Conservation. For information, call the park office at 417-847-2539, the hatchery at 417-847-2430, or the park store at 417-847-4971
