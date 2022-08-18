CASSVILLE, Mo. — Kids Free Fishing Day will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
Youths ages 15 and younger have the opportunity to fish all day for free.
There also will be nature activities, bluegrass music and a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and a drink provided by the park concessionaire in the lower section of the CCC Lodge.
Youths will be able to get tags from the park store for free the day of the event. One section of the river, from the first low-water crossing up toward the hatchery, will be specially designated for youths to fish in all day long. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area.
Some lunker trout will be released for the youths to try to catch. Volunteers will be present to help in any way. Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between helper and child may be used at any time.
The divers who are exploring Roaring River Spring also will be back over the weekend.
