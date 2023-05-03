Big Sugar Park

Big Sugar Creek State Park is a rugged landscape of rare shrubs and trees not often seen anymore in Missouri. Visitors can find solitude in hiking through shady upland woodlands and sunny grassy glades while passing near numerous rock ledges. Notable plants such as the Ozark Chinquapin tree and low prickly pear cactus can be found along with animals such as armadillos and birds such as scarlet tanagers.

 Credit | Missouri DNR

Big Sugar Creek Hike

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Where: Big Sugar Creek State Park, 6727 Big Sugar Creek Road, just outside Pineville.

Details: Hike 3 miles on the Ozark Chinquapin Trail. Wear sturdy shoes, and bring water and snacks. Dress for the weather. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged but not required. For more information or to register, call the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at Roaring River State Park at 417-847-3742.

Tags

Trending Video