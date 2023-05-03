Big Sugar Creek Hike
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Where: Big Sugar Creek State Park, 6727 Big Sugar Creek Road, just outside Pineville.
Details: Hike 3 miles on the Ozark Chinquapin Trail. Wear sturdy shoes, and bring water and snacks. Dress for the weather. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged but not required. For more information or to register, call the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at Roaring River State Park at 417-847-3742.
