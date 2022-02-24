There will be a guided hike from 10-11 a.m. Sunday at the Beaver Jim Villines Homestead near Ponca, Arkansas, along the Buffalo National River.
The free hike is one of a number of events that will be held this year to mark the 50th anniversary of Buffalo National River, which was created March 1, 1972.
Kevin Middleton and the Buffalo National River Partners will provide the hike of the historic farmstead, which is one of a number of historic farms, homes and other sites preserved along the river.
For information, contact Lauren Ray at 870-861-2570.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.