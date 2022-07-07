After this week, the forecast high for Saturday of 92 degrees might seem downright ... tolerable.
Especially if you are sitting under the shade of the giant trees at George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond.
The monument is hosting Carver Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event celebrates the life of the famed scientist, the 79th anniversary of his death and the subsequent establishment of the park on July 14, 1943. Hear from guest speakers, enjoy musical performances and take guided tours of the park. There also will be children’s activities, a junior ranger station, exhibitors, educational programs, concessions and more.
Admission is free and open to the public.
