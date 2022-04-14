The Joplin Globe Outdoor Page Pick of the Weekend is an early Earth Day event at Hobbs State Park in Northwest Arkansas this Saturday.
From 9-10 a.m., Saturday, watch live songbirds captured in the park by trained ornithologists being banded and released. From 11 a.m. to noon, there will be program with live birds of prey presented by Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation. From noon to 1 p.m., there will be a program by Still on the Hill, a touring duo. According to park officials, “Much of their focus has been creating music about the Ozark Mountains they call home, but their other main passion is birds.”
All events take place at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.