June 4-5: Trout Fest
You didn’t think we’d leave Missouri’s most popular (and for my money best) state park off the list, did you? This is Trout Fest weekend at Roaring River State Park, near Cassville. Fish in the park, and hike, but take advantage of events in Cassville all weekend, including the Trout Trot 5K (and a Minnow Mile for kids). Cassville will have events all day at the Aquatic Center, including a Poker Run (that goes into the park), an adult softball tournament and more. There is also a trout cooking competition. Bring your day’s catch from the park, cook them, with judging at noon. Go to troutfest-cassville on Facebook for more information as well as details on entering events. There will be fireworks that night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.