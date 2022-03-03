The first of two hikes at Prairie State Park in March will be held this weekend.
It will be at 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5, starting at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center. Hikers should be prepared for at least a 2-mile trek over uneven terrain. Bring water and snacks and wear sturdy footwear. Dress for the weather. Masks are recommended for the unvaccinated.
Registration for this event is required, and there is a limit of 25 participants. Call 417-843-6711 to register or for more information.
The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold its monthly hike at the park from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
Volunteer Naturalist Sandy Vaughn will lead the hike, which will begin at the park visitor center. Bring a sack lunch and water and dress for the weather. The hike is five miles and rated moderate in difficultly.
For details, and to reserve a spot, call 417-888-4237.
The park also holds guided hikes on the first Saturday of most months.
