Cool weather and the intense fall color make this a perfect for hiking, but be careful, because this is also the opening day of the modern firearms deer season in Missouri and Arkansas, so find safe places to hike. Here are a few recommendations where hiking and fall color will be at their best, but no hunting is allowed.
• Roaring River State Park, near Cassville: You can (catch-and-release) part of the day, and hike part of the day. Take the Fire Tower Trail, which gets deeper into the forest than most other trails.
• Devil's Den State Park, south of Fayetteville, Arkansas: The 1.5-mile Devil's Den Trail is the park's signature trail, but the Yellow Rock Trail offers a dramatic overlook.
• Lost Valley along the upper Buffalo River in Arkansas. Ken Smith, in his “Buffalo River Handbook,” says Lost Valley, with giant sweet gums and beech trees, is more typical of a Southern Appalachian forest, such as the Great Smokies, than the oak-hickory forests of the Ozarks.
Happy hiking!
