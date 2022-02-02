There will be a guided bison hike from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Prairie State Park, north of Mindenmines. Meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center. Hikers must register. To register, and for more information, call 417-843-6711.
NEOSHO, MO - Rita Crews, 66, co-owner of Crews Construction passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Saturday at Canopy Church, Neosho. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements by Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
