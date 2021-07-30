If you find yourself at Lake of the Ozarks this weekend (and this will be a good weekend to find yourself there) join a night hike from 9-10 p.m. today (Friday) at Ha Ha Tonka State Park near Camdenton. This is one of Missouri's coolest parks.
Hikers meet at the Spring Trailhead in the lake parking lot. To get to the lake parking lot from U.S. Highway 54, turn onto Route D and continue for approximately 2.7 miles to Tonka Spring Road. The lake parking lot is on the right.
For information, call 573-346-2986.
