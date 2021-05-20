Joplin Globe Outdoor Page Pick of the Weekend: There's just one place to be outdoors this weekend: Joplin. Start with the Joplin Memorial Run, the first race (half marathon) leaving at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Cunningham Park. Other races follow. It's too late to sign up for the run but not too late to cheer on the estimated 2,500 runners that morning.
Visit Mercy Park that day, the former home of St. John's Regional Medical Center, now with trails and a sculpture garden.
More events are being held during the day culminating with the observance starting at 5:15 p.m. at Cunningham Park.
